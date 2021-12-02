Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP): Price Now Near $229.1; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for INSP

Currently, INSP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.93 (1.75%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, INSP ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

INSP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, INSP’s price is up $3.93 (1.75%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row INSP has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on INSP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows INSP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< INSP: Daily RSI Analysis For INSP, its RSI is now at 63.3696.

INSP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

