Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP): Price Now Near $233.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, INSP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.21 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, INSP ranks 113th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

INSP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, INSP’s price is down $-1.21 (-0.51%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows INSP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< INSP: Daily RSI Analysis For INSP, its RSI is now at 84.7757.

INSP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

