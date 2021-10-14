Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP): Price Up $4.16 (1.75)% Over Past Day, Up $2.08 (0.87)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for INSP

Currently, INSP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.08 (0.87%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that INSP has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, INSP ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

INSP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, INSP’s price is up $4.16 (1.75%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< INSP: Daily RSI Analysis For INSP, its RSI is now at 85.3226.

INSP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

