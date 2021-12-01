Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $778.02

Instem plc (LON:INS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 778.02 ($10.16) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($10.06). Instem shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 18,392 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £175.30 million and a PE ratio of 101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 846.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 778.02.

In related news, insider Nigel Goldsmith bought 2,500 shares of Instem stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 825 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £20,625 ($26,946.69).

Instem Company Profile (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

