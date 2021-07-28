Insulet Corp (PODD): Price Now Near $270.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PODD

Currently, PODD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.05%) from the hour prior. PODD has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, PODD ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PODD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PODD’s price is up $3.68 (1.38%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PODD has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PODD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PODD: Daily RSI Analysis For PODD, its RSI is now at 34.7531.

PODD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

