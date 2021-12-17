Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR): Price Now Near $82.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ITGR

Currently, ITGR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, ITGR ranks 17th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ITGR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ITGR’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.3%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ITGR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ITGR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ITGR: Daily RSI Analysis For ITGR, its RSI is now at 45.7792.

ITGR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

