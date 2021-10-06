Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART): Price Down $-1.67 (-2.4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.87 (-1.26)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IART

At the time of this writing, IART (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.87 (-1.26%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row IART has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IART ranks 125th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

IART’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IART’s price is down $-1.67 (-2.4%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IART: Daily RSI Analysis IART’s RSI now stands at 34.5423.

IART and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

