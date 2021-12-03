Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS): Price Now Near $21.3; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IAS

At the moment, IAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IAS ranks 69th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

IAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IAS’s price is up $0.06 (0.28%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that IAS has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows IAS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IAS: Daily RSI Analysis For IAS, its RSI is now at 27.2.

IAS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For IAS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on IAS may find value in this recent story:

IAS Enhances Context Control for Advertisers and Publishers Globally

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the expansion of its Context Control solution for advertisers and publishers globally, giving customers more control over the context of digital ad placements.

