Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $91.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).