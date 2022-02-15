Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.88.

NTLA stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,276,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

