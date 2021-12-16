Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR): Price Now Near $94.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IPAR

Currently, IPAR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that IPAR has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on IPAR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

IPAR ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

IPAR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IPAR’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.16%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IPAR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IPAR: Daily RSI Analysis IPAR’s RSI now stands at 69.6809.

IPAR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For IPAR News Traders

Investors and traders in IPAR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

International Perfumes enters into 10-year exclusive agreement to sell Ungaro