Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR): Price Now Near $75.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IBKR

IBKR (Get Ratings)’s 75.57 Interactive Brokers Group Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. IBKR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 hour changed directions on IBKR; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

IBKR ranks 195th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

IBKR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IBKR’s price is down $-1.66 (-2.15%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that IBKR has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IBKR: Daily RSI Analysis For IBKR, its RSI is now at 33.2046.

IBKR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

