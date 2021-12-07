Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR): Price Up $0.85 (1.13)% Over Past Day, Up $0.85 (1.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IBKR

Currently, IBKR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.85 (1.13%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, IBKR ranks 74th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IBKR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IBKR’s price is up $0.85 (1.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as IBKR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows IBKR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IBKR: Daily RSI Analysis For IBKR, its RSI is now at 47.3684.

IBKR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

