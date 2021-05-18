Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE): Price Now Near $111.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ICE

At the time of this writing, ICE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ICE has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, ICE ranks 199th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ICE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ICE’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.54%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ICE has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ICE’s price action over the past 90 days.

