Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE): Price Now Near $111.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ICE

At the moment, ICE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.07%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ICE has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ICE ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

ICE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ICE’s price is up $1.23 (1.11%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ICE’s price action over the past 90 days.