Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

NYSE ICE opened at $129.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

