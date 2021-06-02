Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc (IHG): Price Up $0.02 (0.03)% Over Past Day, Up $0.26 (0.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IHG

Currently, IHG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.37%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, IHG ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IHG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IHG’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that IHG has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on IHG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.