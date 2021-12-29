InterDigital Inc (IDCC): Price Up $0.04 (0.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IDCC

At the time of this writing, IDCC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

IDCC ranks 54th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

IDCC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IDCC’s price is up $0.04 (0.05%) from the day prior. IDCC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. InterDigital Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IDCC: Daily RSI Analysis IDCC’s RSI now stands at 56.2963.

IDCC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

