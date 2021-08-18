International Bancshares Corp (IBOC): Price Now Near $42.56; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IBOC

At the moment, IBOC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.91%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

IBOC ranks 77th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

IBOC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IBOC’s price is up $0.15 (0.35%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. International Bancshares Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IBOC: Daily RSI Analysis IBOC’s RSI now stands at 68.

IBOC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

