International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 73.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 41.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).