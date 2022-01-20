International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 220 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.73) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.73 ($2.83).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 160 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.34. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

