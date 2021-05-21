International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF): Price Now Near $141.27; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IFF

Currently, IFF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. IFF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

IFF ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

IFF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IFF’s price is up $1.94 (1.39%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IFF’s price action over the past 90 days.