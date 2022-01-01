International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Shares of IFF opened at $150.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

