International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.32 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

