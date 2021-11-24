International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Price Now Near $27.46; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IGT

Currently, IGT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as IGT has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on IGT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IGT ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Entertainment stocks.

IGT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IGT’s price is down $-0.32 (-1.15%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as IGT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. International Game Technology PLC’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IGT: Daily RSI Analysis IGT’s RSI now stands at 45.9854.

IGT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

