International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Price Now Near $27.74; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, IGT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Entertainment stocks, IGT ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IGT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IGT’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.82%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as IGT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IGT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IGT: Daily RSI Analysis IGT’s RSI now stands at 19.4805.

IGT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Investors and traders in IGT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

IGT’s Award-Winning Resort Wallet Cashless Gaming Technology Achieves Nevada Regulatory Approval