International Paper Co (IP): Price Up $0.2 (0.33)% Over Past Day, Up $0.32 (0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IP

At the moment, IP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.52%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as IP has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on IP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

IP ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Supplies stocks.

IP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IP’s price is up $0.2 (0.33%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that IP has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IP’s price action over the past 90 days.