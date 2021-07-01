International Paper Co (IP): Price Up $0.2 (0.33)% Over Past Day, Up $0.32 (0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IP
At the moment, IP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.52%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as IP has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on IP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
IP ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Supplies stocks.
IP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, IP’s price is up $0.2 (0.33%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that IP has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IP’s price action over the past 90 days.
IP: Daily RSI Analysis
For IP News Traders
International Paper to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings On July 29, 2021
International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company’s Internet site at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of
