Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc (IPG): Price Up $0.26 (0.85)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IPG

Currently, IPG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.2%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that IPG has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

IPG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IPG’s price is up $0.26 (0.85%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as IPG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market