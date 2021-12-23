Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI): Price Now Near $42.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IPI

Currently, IPI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row IPI has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, IPI ranks 15th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IPI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IPI’s price is up $0.1 (0.24%) from the day prior. IPI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on IPI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Intrepid Potash Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IPI: Daily RSI Analysis IPI’s RSI now stands at 100.

IPI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

