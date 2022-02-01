Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 73.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuit were worth $71,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.36.

INTU opened at $555.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.59 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

