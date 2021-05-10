Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG): Price Down $-15.23 (-1.78)% Over Past Day, Down $-4.62 (-0.55)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ISRG

At the moment, ISRG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-4.62 (-0.55%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ISRG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, ISRG ranks 143rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ISRG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ISRG’s price is down $-15.23 (-1.78%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Intuitive Surgical Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

