InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT): Price Up $0.51 (2.01)% Over Past Day, Up $0.56 (2.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IVT

At the time of this writing, IVT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.56 (2.21%) from the hour prior. IVT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, IVT ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IVT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IVT’s price is up $0.51 (2.01%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as IVT has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows IVT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IVT: Daily RSI Analysis For IVT, its RSI is now at 76.5125.

IVT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error

For IVT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on IVT may find value in this recent story:

InvenTrust Properties declares $0.2052 dividend