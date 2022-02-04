Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $11.14 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Rule of 72