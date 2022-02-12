Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.83

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $138,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

