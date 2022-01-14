Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $664,000.

NASDAQ PUI opened at $34.91 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

