Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,149,110 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,529,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

