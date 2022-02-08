Invesco Ltd. Has $1.78 Billion Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,564,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,180 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,783,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH opened at $483.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).