Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $261,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 302,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

