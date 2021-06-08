Invesco Ltd (IVZ): Price Now Near $29.01; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IVZ

At the moment, IVZ's price is up $0.47 (1.65%) from the hour prior. It's been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as IVZ has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 and 50 hour changed directions on IVZ; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

IVZ ranks 151st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

IVZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IVZ’s price is up $0.03 (0.1%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IVZ’s price action over the past 90 days.