Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,529,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after acquiring an additional 350,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

NYSE RTX opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).