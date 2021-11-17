Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR): Price Now Near $3.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IVR

At the moment, IVR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.99%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as IVR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

IVR ranks 136th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

IVR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IVR’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.79%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as IVR has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IVR: Daily RSI Analysis IVR’s RSI now stands at 0.

IVR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

