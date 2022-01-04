Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 52-Week High at $414.10

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 414.10 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 413.80 ($5.58), with a volume of 75024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.42).

The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £67,557.85 ($91,036.05).

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

