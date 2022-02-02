Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 721% compared to the average volume of 313 call options.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.40. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?