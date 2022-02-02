Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,569 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 400 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. BRF has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

