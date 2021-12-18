Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $111.73.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

