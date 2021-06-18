Invitation Homes Inc (INVH): Price Now Near $36.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for INVH

Currently, INVH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.57%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row INVH has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

INVH ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

INVH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, INVH’s price is down $-0.48 (-1.3%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows INVH’s price action over the past 90 days.