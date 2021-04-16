Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS): Price Now Near $40.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IONS

At the moment, IONS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that IONS has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on IONS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IONS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IONS’s price is down $-0.57 (-1.39%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that IONS has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows IONS’s price action over the past 90 days.

