Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA): Price Now Near $18.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IOVA

At the time of this writing, IOVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.81%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row IOVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on IOVA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, IOVA ranks 116th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IOVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IOVA’s price is up $0.27 (1.46%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that IOVA has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows IOVA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IOVA: Daily RSI Analysis IOVA’s RSI now stands at 73.5537.

IOVA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

