Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP): Price Up $3.87 (1.93)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IPGP

At the time of this writing, IPGP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.01%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row IPGP has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, IPGP ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IPGP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IPGP’s price is up $3.87 (1.93%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on IPGP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ipg Photonics Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.