IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Position Lowered by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,955,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,549,000 after acquiring an additional 227,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 123,290 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3,434.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 111,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,610,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 357,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 72,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $33.93.

